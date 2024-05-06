Exploring what people love about riding bikes

“Live to Ride: Finding Joy and Meaning on a Bicycle,” released on March 19, 2024, offers an inclusive and visually captivating journey into the world of cycling.

Authored by Peter Flax, a seasoned writer and editor based in Los Angeles, the book caters to a diverse audience of cyclists, ranging from mountain bikers to vintage bike collectors.

Flax delves into the core motivations driving cyclists, including adventure, speed, utility, nature, competition, and self-expression.

Each chapter is enriched with insightful interviews and profiles featuring a wide array of renowned riders, both past and present, providing readers with a multifaceted perspective on the profound impact of cycling on individuals and communities alike.

Peter Flax’s extensive experience in covering sports, adventure, and culture shines through in “Live to Ride,” reflecting his deep understanding and appreciation for the cycling lifestyle.

With over three decades of writing under his belt, including editorial roles at prominent publications like Bicycling and The Red Bulletin, Flax brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to the pages of his book.

His commitment to cycling advocacy and exploration is evident in his writing, as he showcases the beauty and diversity of bike culture while emphasizing its transformative power.

As a dedicated cyclist himself, Flax’s personal journey, including his impressive feat of commuting nearly 100,000 miles exclusively by bike in Los Angeles, serves as a testament to the profound connection between individuals and their two-wheeled companions.