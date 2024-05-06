Silver Alert issued for man missing from Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 57-year-old man missing from Greensburg.

Ronald M. Harris was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Greensburg Police Department described Harris as 6-feet-1-inch and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Last seen at 8 a.m. Friday, Harris was wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and driving a red 1995 Ford F-350 truck with Indiana license plate REBA22.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greensburg Police Department at (812) 663-3131 or 911.

Greensburg is 52 miles southeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.