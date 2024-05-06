Delphi murders suspect moved from Indiana prison to Allen County jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen was moved to the Allen County jail on Monday in advance of a Tuesday hearing.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. That’s a city of 3,000 people in Carroll County.

A public online database shows Allen was moved from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, a state prison, to the jail. A new jail booking photo was taken of Allen upon his entry into the Fort Wayne jail.

At the request of the Carroll County sheriff, Allen was moved from the Carroll County jail to the state prison and put in long-term segregation shortly after his arrest in 2022.

Special Judge Fran Gull of Allen County on Tuesday will have a “motions hearing” to consider requests from the prosecutors and the defense attorney’s in advance of Allen’s trial. The trial is set to begin May 13 with jury selection. A jury selected from Allen County will hear the case.

The online court records say jury selection will be conducted in Allen County, and the trial will be conducted in Carroll County.