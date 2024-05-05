$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at truck stop about to expire

Love's Truck Stop is shown at 11207 W. State Road 10 in Demotte, Indiana, in July 2017. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

DE MOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — The buyer of a Powerball ticket in November at a northwest Indiana truck stop may want to get a move on.

The ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Love’s Travel Stop southeast of the I-65 interchange for State Road 10. The truck stop has an address for the town of De Motte, and is about a half-hour drive south of downtown Gary.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, the Hoosier Lottery says. The winning numbers for the Nov. 11 drawing were 1-12-14-24-57 and Powerball 7.

The ticket’s value will drop to zero if it’s not turned in by 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Thursday at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

All winning Hoosier Lottery tickets have to be redeemed within 180 days of the drawing.