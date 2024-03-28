Chef Oya Woodruff and Demian Hostetter talk Ramp Fest 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is committed to focusing on family and the community. That includes working to make sure every family has the resources to access healthy and tasty food.

Chef Oya Woodruff and Demian Hostetter, president of the Ramp Fest 2024 organizing committee, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the upcoming event.

Ramp Fest is an event where some of the best chefs in the area can come together under one space and showcase their culinary excellence; while celebrating community, justice, education, and sustainability. This year’s event is hosted in collaboration with Bluebeard.

“We are celebrating our communities and diversity in our culture by working with a couple of different not for profits,” Hostetter said.

For a ticket price of $100, attendees will have the opportunity to savor small bite dishes prepared by the area’s top chefs. Part of the ticket proceeds will go toward the Greg Hardesty Scholarship, ACLU Indiana, and Flanner House.

One of the participants is Chef Oya Woodruff of Chef Oya’s The TRAP. One of the tasty treats she’s preparing for attendees is her personalized version of “Spanakopizza.” She prepared it for News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins on the 9 a.m. hour of Daybreak.

“I can’t really call it ‘Spanakopizza’ because it doesn’t have spinach in it. I have right here, some sautéed collards and our beautiful ramps that we’re highlighting for Ramp Fest and some other aromatics and seasoning,” Woodruff said.

Other ingredients include feta, sautéed collard greens and Woodruff’s signature ingredient.

“It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t add any seafood,” Woodruff said as she mixed crab into the bowl.

Other participants of Ramp Fest 2024 include:

Michael Conley, Kan-Kan Cinema & Restaurant

Brady Foster, Foster’s Catering/World Championship of Food

Erin Kem, Nicole Taylor’s Pasta + Market + Backroom Eatery

Samir Mohammad & Rachel Firestone Mohammad, 9th Street Bistro

Becky Hostetter, formerly of Duos Indy

Tawanna Gulley, Healthy Soul Cafe

Tanorria Askew, Tanorria’s Table

Brittany Baxter, Eat Surreal

Paul Dickens, Paul’s Kitchen

Esteban Rosas & Gabriel Sanudo, Julietta Taco Shop

Youssef Boudarine, Bluebeard + J’adore Pastry

Josh & Julie Baker, The Open Fire

Alan Sternberg, Bluebeard

Chris Benedyk, Love Handle

Whitney Barnett, Positive Foodie Vibes

Lauren Whitfield, Blackleaf Vegan

This year’s event, hosted in collaboration with Bluebeard, is Sunday, April 21, from noon – 4 p.m. at Kan-Kan Cinema & Restaurant, 1258 Windsor St. in Indianapolis.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here.