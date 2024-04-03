Focus on Food: White Castle talks ‘Round Up’ campaign to raise money Indy-area nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is committed to focusing on family and the community. That includes working to make sure every family gets to enjoy healthy meals.

Every single day hundreds of thousands of people across central Indiana go hungry. White Castle is one of the companies looking to make a difference in our community.

Michael Tag, district supervisor with White Castle, talked to Daybreak’s Scott Sander one-on-one about the latest “Round Up” campaign.

“We are currently supporting the Pathway to Recovery, Gleaners Food Bank, Central Indiana Habitat for Humanity, and The Boys and Girls Club out of Central Ohio,” Tag said.

According to Tag, more than $96,000 was raised in donations last year. Between now and April 30, White Castle has invited customers to round up their bills to the nearest dollar. The donations — big and small — will go to local charities in the restaurant area.

“Typically when you come into one of our restaurants, we literally do it one penny at a time. So if your total was $4.99 we would ask you to round up to an even $5 to help support those charities,” Tag said.

The process is very simple, according to Tag. Before checking out at any restaurant, you will have the option to round up your total.

“We just hit a little round-up button and then whatever your total was to the even amount of above it. So it could be, you know, a 99-cent donation or it could be a penny donation … Every penny counts,” Tag said.

For more information, watch the full interview above.