Elementary students compete to beat the chef

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students on the city’s near eastside got a chance to beat the chef Thursday.

Over the past two-and-a-half months, students at Brookside Elementary have been learning how to create their own healthy snacks, and on Thursday, one snack from each grade level was chosen to compete against a snack made by a chef and be judged by a panel of taste testers.

The school’s principal shares the lessons extending beyond the classroom.

“More importantly, we’re providing food to the neighborhood and our families,” Jeremy Baugh, principal of Brookside Elementary, said. “We’re making sure that kids see that food and healthy food is fun. We’re talking about healthy exercise through the [Indiana] Fever and the importance of play, and really just supporting the community as a whole.”

Members from the Indiana Fever joined in the festivities, showing the importance of movement along with healthy eating. While we don’t know if the kids managed to beat the chef, They are the big winners of the day. Today’s contest is part of a larger initiative rebuilding the community and fighting food insecurity. The school provides food pantry access to more than 70 families and teaches children about growing their own fruits and vegetables at home.