Police: Male found dead at fishing pond after fight with man

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection to the murder of a male who was fishing Saturday night with a female at a pond in northwestern Orange County, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Timothy Tolbert, of Mitchell, died at the scene in a rural area off Lawrence County’s Winegar Road. A news release from state police did not give his age or the female’s age.

Tolbert and the female, from Lawrence County, were fishing when Homer E. Smith approached. Investigators think Tolbert and Smith began fighting, and Smith hit Tolbert in the head with his fist multiple times. Smith fled after the fight, but Lawrence County deputies later found him at his mother’s home.

The release did not identify the female, or say what may have led to the fight.

The release said Smith was being held in the Orange County jail without bond.

Online court records on Monday night did not show a criminal case filed against Smith, who is from Mitchell.

The pond is about an hour’s drive northwest of downtown Louisville, Kentucky.