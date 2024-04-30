Britney Spears settles legal battle with dad, Jamie Spears, after conservatorship

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WISH) — A pop singer can finally shout to the mountain top, “I’m free at last.”

Britney Spears and her father, James Spears, have reached a settlement in their legal battle over her conservatorship, which has spanned several years. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed to the public but confirmed the settlement to CNN.

The dispute between the pop star and her father dates back to 2021 and centered around financial matters, particularly concerning legal fees and James’s role in managing Britney’s finances as her conservator. Britney’s conservatorship, which began in 2008, was terminated in 2021, with James serving as one of her conservators throughout its duration.

James Spears had been seeking court approval for over $2 million in fees accrued from legal representation by multiple law firms during his tenure as Britney’s conservator.

The settlement comes in the wake of Britney Spears’ public outcry against her conservatorship, which she described as “abusive.” In a recent social media post, the 42-year-old singer criticized her father’s control over her life and finances, shedding light on the hardships she endured during the 13 years of her conservatorship.

As of Monday afternoon, Spears had deactivated her Instagram after making claims that her family caused her hurt.