IHSAA adds 2 new sports for next school year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two high school sports on Monday became fully sanctioned by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

Boys volleyball and girls wrestling officially become a part of a busy IHSAA calendar starting in the 2024-2025 school year. Girls wrestling will join the winter sport slate, while boys volleyball will be a spring sport.

Both sports have been working toward this moment for years.

In 2022, the girls wrestling and boys volleyball were added to the IHSAA’s Emerging Sport Process, where they held matches in the same respective seasons.

The full recognition includes an IHSAA state tournament for both sports. The IHSAA said in a release that the details around the tournament will be announced “in the coming months.”

Since 1994, the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association has hosted a state tournament in that sport, while girls wrestling had their own for the last seven years thanks to the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association.

Both sports have seen an immense amount of growth over the last two years during each sport’s time in the Emerging Sport Process. More than 1,400 wrestlers from 177 different schools have joined girls wrestling at the high school level. Boys volleyball now includes more than 100 participating schools.

Boys volleyball and girls wrestling are the first new sports to become fully recognized by the IHSAA in six years. The last to be sanctioned was unified flag football back in 2018. The only other sport to fully join the IHSAA in this century was unified track and field in 2013. Both sports are co-ed and are partnered with Special Olympics Indiana.

