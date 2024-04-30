Impacted by road work? Noblesville creates 63 grant to help merchants

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The City of Noblesville launched the “Hard Hat Resiliency Grant” Friday in an effort to support downtown businesses impacted by Indiana Department of Transportation’s Reconstructing State Road 32 project.

“As we move into the second phase of this important infrastructure project, the city is stepping up to support downtown businesses facing disruption due to detours and construction,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “This grant is one way we can ensure the vibrancy of our downtown district remains strong.”

The grant opportunity was greenlit last Friday morning by the Downtown District Committee at the monthly meeting using appropriated funds dedicated to supporting Noblesville’s authentic and unmatched downtown.

“The construction will certainly pose challenges for our downtown merchants,” said Aaron Smith, who chairs the Downtown District Committee and represents downtown Noblesville on the Council. “However, we saw an opportunity with these grants to creatively give downtown businesses support while the construction work is underway.”

The program was created with support from Noblesville Main Street and Noblesville Chamber of Commerce who have advocated on behalf of impacted businesses.

“It’s our hope that the Hard Hat Resiliency Grant will provide timely funding to help offset costs businesses on and around the square experience due to the road construction,” Noblesville Main Street and Chamber representatives said. “We want to do our part to ensure businesses can creatively work with their customers to share that they are open throughout the next few months.”

Downtown businesses impacted by the Reconstructing SR 32 project are eligible to apply and are encouraged to provide a brief description of how funds would be used. A total of $35,500 will be awarded with three grants of $1,000, 10 grants of $750, and 50 grants of $500 available.

The application for the grant will go live on Tuesday and will be open until Tuesday, May 7. For more information, visit noblesville.in.gov/community-engagement.

