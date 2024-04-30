What Colts coach Shane Steichen says about the 2024 draft class

Adonai Mitchell #5 of the Texas Longhorns in action against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts finalized their 2024 draft class over the weekend with the seventh-round selection of Oklahoma defensive tackle Jonah Laulu.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard entered the draft with just seven selections, but after garnering extra picks through multiple draft day trades, Indianapolis welcomed nine rookies to the Circle City.

After the first 14 Day 1 selections were used on offensive players, Ballard drafted UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick.

Then, the Colts GM added offensive depth in the second and third rounds by drafting Texas wide receiver Adonai “AD” Mitchell and Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves, respectively.

See below for the full list of Colts draftees.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen gave glowing reviews on the class, especially his new pass-catching weapon in Mitchell.

“He’s got a rare ability to separate at the top of routes,” Stiechen said of Mitchell. “He’s got an arsenal of releases vs. press-man, you can see it show up on tape. The guy had 11 touchdowns, I think he averaged 14.4 yards a catch. The guy is a competitor.”

The Colts traded back six spots with the Carolina Panthers, moving from No. 46 overall to the No. 52 overall pick in the second round. The trade gave Indianapolis an extra pair of fifth round picks, and Mitchell still slid to Ballard.

“To get him where we got him, I couldn’t be more fired up about it,” Steichen said. “Hats off to Chris (Ballard) and his staff. To add to that room with (Michael) Pittman Jr. and (Josh) Downs and Alec (Pierce) and Ashton (Dulin) and the rest of those guys, he’s going to bring that speed element and that big-play ability too.”

The 6-2 205-pound receiver ran a blazing 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

As for the rest of the roster, Indianapolis added versatile depth pieces at positions of strength, such as the offensive and defensive lines. Steichen believes the added talent will elevate a roster that returns all 22 of its starters.

“Competition makes everybody better,” Steichen said. “I couldn’t be more fired up about the guys that we are adding. It’s going to bring great competition on both sides of the football. When you talk about the continuity, everyone coming back on both sides of the football, and then to add these guys, we’re fired up about it.”

The first time these rookies will practice in a Colts jersey is still unannounced, although rookie minicamp typically takes place within the first two weekends in May.

2024 Colts draft class

First round, No. 15 overall: UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu.

Second round, No. 52 overall: Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Third round, No. 79 overall: Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves.

Fourth round, No. 117 overall: Wisconsin offensive guard Tanor Bortolini.

Fifth round, No. 142 overall: Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould.

Fifth round, No. 151 overall: Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies.

Fifth round, No. 164 overall: Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson.

Sixth round, No. 201 overall: Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham.

Seventh round, No. 234 overall: Oklahoma DT Jonah Laulu.

