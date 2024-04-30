Free Fishing Days to allow Hoosiers to fish without licenses

Two boys fish from a pier at Pine Lake near LaPorte, Indiana. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(WIBC) — The first of four Free Fishing Days in 2024 is coming up on May 12.

Free Fishing Days allow Hoosiers to cast their line without needing a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.

The Free Fishing Day only applies to public waters throughout the state and regulations still apply such as bag limit, size limits, what fish you can catch during the season.

Parks all over Indiana will be hosting special events on May 12 to celebrate the special occasion. A list of events and their locations can be found at events.in.gov.

May 12 is the only Free Fishing Day for the month. There will be two back-to-back days on June 1 and 2, and then the final one is scheduled for Sept. 28.