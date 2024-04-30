Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Multicultural Spotlight | Benefits of investing in student mental health

Multicultural Spotlight | Benefits of investing in student mental health

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many benefits can come from investing in student mental health.

Those benefits can include the bolstering of students social, educational and economic well-being.

Investing in the mental health of students also leads to increased well-being within the broader society, according to research by the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Healthy Minds Network.

WISH-TV multicultural contributor Emil Ekiyor on Monday shared his perspective on the importance of student mental health.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What Colts coach Shane Steichen...
Indianapolis Colts /
Police: Male found dead at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Britney Spears settles legal battle...
Entertainment /
Health Spotlight | Walking versus...
Health Spotlight /
IHSAA adds 2 new sports...
High School - The Zone /
How a mannequin stole the...
Motorsports /
Caitlin Clark receives important advice...
Indiana Fever /
Parents meet with Indiana officials...
Political News /