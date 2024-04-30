Health Spotlight | Walking versus running for exercise
Health Spotlight | Walking versus running for exercise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you’re counting your daily steps or racing around a track, exercise has its benefits.
Research suggests that one way of exercising can provide more efficient benefits.
In Monday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble takes a look at whether you should be running or walking.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.