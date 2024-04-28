Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Southwest stopping operations at 4 airports, reducing flights at others

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on Sept. 16, 2020, in Burbank, California. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
by: Sam Fritz, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

(WIBC) — Southwest Airlines announced last week that they will be closing operations at four airports in North America due to a first-quarter loss of $231 million and a delay in the delivery of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

Hoosiers who were planning on flying to Cozumel International Airport in Mexico, Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York, Bellingham International Airport in Washington State, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston may have to change their travel plans if they were originally flying through Southwest.

In addition to the airports where operations are being halted, Southwest will also be reducing the amount of flights offered to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. That reduction could impact those flying from Indiana as Chicago O’Hare is only 40 minutes from the state’s northwest border.

The airline stated that the delay in plane delivery will impact their operations in 2024 and 2025.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Parents meet with Indiana officials...
Political News /
Family of 12-year-old fatally struck...
Crime Watch 8 /
Winner of $44M Hoosier Lottery...
Local News /
Indiana police dog retires
Crime Watch 8 /
Man dies after carjacking reported...
Crime Watch 8 /
Education Mondays with Ivy Tech...
News /
Knox County business co-owner arrested...
Crime Watch 8 /
FCC fines wireless carriers millions...
Business /