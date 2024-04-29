National Weather Service confirms death from March 14 Winchester tornado

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana National Weather Service confirmed Monday the first death from the tornado that tore through Winchester on March 14.

According to the NWS Indianapolis public information statement, “one of the victims had passed away with injuries sustained from the tornado listed as contributing factors to the death.”

Winchester was shaken after a tornado with maximum winds of 165 mph tore through the city. The EF3 tornado also hit parts of Delaware and Randolph counties.

NWS says 37 people were injured from the tornado, but their current conditions are unknown.

The identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death have not been released.

https://www.facebook.com/RyanMorseWx/posts/pfbid02CwXBv7XWS77NSyNFVvbjBLtaQjzG7kRAZSWpTWBqmCkfFkFapd3f11X1TkyA79fwl

Related Coverage