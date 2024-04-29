Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

12-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run on west side; no suspects arrested

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police cruiser. A 12-year-old boy was killed on April 26, 2024, in a hit-and-run on Indianapolis' west side, online police reports confirm. (Provided Photo/Ten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-year-old boy died Friday morning in a hit-and-run on Indianapolis’ west side, online police reports confirm.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the boy Monday morning as Monterious Crowe.

Police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Elder Avenue on the west side around 9 a.m. on a report of a person down.

That’s in a residential area off West Michigan Street near Haughville.

Officers located Crowe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report did not provide any information on a suspect vehicle or what led up to the incident.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for more information.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pair of giant pandas traveling...
National News /
Holcomb, nature allies celebrate planting...
Indiana News /
Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’...
Entertainment /
Don’t miss this April 30...
Education /
Dean of Butler’s 2-year college...
Education /
Two juveniles accused of stabbing...
News /
The Rolling Stones show no...
Entertainment /
Pacers fans celebrate Game 4...
Indiana Pacers /