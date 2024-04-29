12-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run on west side; no suspects arrested

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police cruiser. A 12-year-old boy was killed on April 26, 2024, in a hit-and-run on Indianapolis' west side, online police reports confirm. (Provided Photo/Ten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-year-old boy died Friday morning in a hit-and-run on Indianapolis’ west side, online police reports confirm.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the boy Monday morning as Monterious Crowe.

Police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Elder Avenue on the west side around 9 a.m. on a report of a person down.

That’s in a residential area off West Michigan Street near Haughville.

Officers located Crowe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report did not provide any information on a suspect vehicle or what led up to the incident.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for more information.