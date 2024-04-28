Search
Person found dead near North High School Road, West 38th Street

Person found dead on city’s northwest side

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on the city’s northwest side on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of N. High School Rd. and W. 38th St. When officers arrived to the location, they found a person with injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately provide any details on the identity of the victim or the cause of the victim’s death.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

