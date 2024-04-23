Indiana Grown hosting showcase to display local products

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Grown is hosting a one-day showcase in Bloomington on Tuesday to display local products. Organizers hope it will encourage the community to shop locally.

According to its website, “The Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s Indiana Grown initiative was created to promote products that are grown or made by Hoosiers, for Hoosiers.”

Today guests will see a vast array of locally grown, raised, produced, and processed agricultural products that are retail and wholesale-ready.

More than 60 Indiana Grown businesses will be there including farmers, producers, processors, artisans, as well as, retailers, grocers, hospitals, and restaurants.

Organizers invite food buyers, restaurants, chefs, hospitals, and school purchasers to attend the unique event.

In a news release, Indiana Grown executives said, “The initiative educates consumers on the importance of buying Indiana Grown products, helps Indiana farmers and producers sell more products, and supports Indiana businesses in their efforts to process more Indiana Grown products.”

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Convention Center at 302 S. College Ave.

Clicker here for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.