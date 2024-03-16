Sweet treats and deals to look out for on St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day-themed line of doughnuts. (Provided Photo/Krispy Kreme via their website)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to score some deals while dining out on St. Patrick’s Day?

Several restaurants across Indianapolis and the U.S. are offering St. Paddy’s Day specialty treats and deals, everything from donuts to milkshakes to unique cocktails.

Here’s a peek at a few of the deals you’ll find when looking for the end of the rainbow.

In addition to their line of colorfully sweet St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, Krispy Kreme will give a free green-glazed doughnut to anyone who shows up wearing green.

Krispy Kreme’s deal runs from Friday to Sunday at participating stores.

Guests are limited to one free doughnut per person.

The store also says not to worry if you can’t snag a dozen of the “lucky” doughnuts – they’ll be available to purchase at Walmart and Kroger.

McDonald’s minty Shamrock Shake is back on the menu for a limited time, along with Dairy Queen’s Under the Rainbow Shake and Mint Brownie Blizzard.

Lastly, for those wanting a casual start to a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl, Applebee’s is offering its “Saintly Sips,” featuring a $5 Tipsy Leprechaun and a $7 Pot O’ Gold Daq-A-Rita.

