Search
BACK TO WISHTV.COM

Chefs see a more contemporary, local Irish cuisine going well beyond meat and potatoes

This image shows a recipe for creamy seafood chowder, from Imen McDonnell's “The Farmette Cookbook: Recipes and Adventures from My Life on an Irish Farm.” (Imen McDonnell via AP)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Even in Ireland many people have thought of their cuisine as basically stews, meat pies and potatoes. But contemporary chefs and a renewed focus on local producers have changed minds.

Jp McMahon opened his Galway restaurant, Ainar (ah-NYEER), with innovative recipes that rely on traditional cooking methods like curing, pickling and smoking.

Cookbook author Imen McDonnell says people have shown more interest these days in the seafood around Ireland. Her creamy seafood chowder includes mussels, smoked fish and a bounty of root vegetables. It pairs well with a staple of Irish cuisine, homemade soda bread.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Prime 47: NCAA Tournament Viewing...
Life.Style.Live! /
Nutritionist-approved tips for healthy, energized...
Focus on Food Stories /
Firefighter Tim: How to make...
Life.Style.Live! /
¡Delicioso! There’s a Mexican restaurant...
Multicultural Dishes /
Hanna Mordoh’s Family Brisket Recipe
Focus on Food /
Fish, veggies, and legumes: The...
Specialty Diets /
Pavel’s World: How to make...
Life.Style.Live! /
Mardi Gras recipe inspiration
Life.Style.Live! /