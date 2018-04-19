Spring cleaning: Sort it, organize it, store it

When spring arrives, it often harvests a time to clean. Wondering how to tackle the mess? Danielle Myers, proprietor of Elle Designs, shows us a few easy steps to follow.

Decide on what area you are going to organize. This could be your pantry, master closet or children’s activity room.

Start sorting through the items in that space and deciding what to keep and what to get rid of. Be honest with yourself and only keep what you are going to use.

Sort the items into categories. For example: In a pantry you might sort items into canned food, snacks, cereal and baking necessities.

In a master closet you could sort shoes and handbags. But, break it down further into sandals, sneakers and boots. handbags and clutches, totes, and crossbody bags.

Look at the square footage you have to work with in the space you are organizing, both vertically and horizontally. You want to maximize both measurements.

Decide on what types of organization you need to utilize. Possibilities could be; A system composed of shelves and cubbies, closed and open storage, hanging space or hooks.

Get your system in place, and then gather the appropriate containers to organize items. baskets, bins, and containers work well.

Put it all together and think about including fun design details! Wallcovering for your walls, a fun light fixture, tags and/or labels for containers, and a touch of personalization using Initials or photographs.

For example: In a pantry you might print photos of your children baking or blow up a favorite recipe for artwork. In a master closet you might think about adding wallcovering that has handbags and purses as imagery on it.

Often when things have a home, they are put away after use, and organization is maintained for the long term.

Spring cleaning can help you simplify your life thus making it functional for the household while maintaining a fun designed space.

Every project has a story, what will yours tell? Let us help you write it!

Elle Designs is celebrating “A Decade of Design” with its 10-year anniversary!

Learn more