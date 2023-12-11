2023 Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting

The 28th Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting is a celebration of scouting with over 2,000 local community leaders! Hosted by Governor Eric Holcomb and emceed by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, the event raises funds for programs, camps, and trainings for over 16,000 youth in central Indiana. DuJuan McCoy, President, Owner and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV) is a co-chair for this year’s event.

