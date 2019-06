WISH-TV is proud to contribute to the educational needs within our community. Station Tours are for schools and community organizations, and are structured so that you can see the technical side of television as well as on-air broadcasting. Groups tour the building to get a better understanding of the work we do, then observe a live broadcast of the Midday News. Tours are offered on Monday through Friday starting at 10:30 a.m.

If you are interested in a tour of WISH-TV, fill out the form below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/p1trxjhj160xfly/" href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/p1trxjhj160xfly/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>