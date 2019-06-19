Internships at WISH-TV are for full-time Juniors and Seniors in 2 – 4 year colleges and universities. Interns receive college credit and are without financial compensation. We allow one-full-semester internship per student. Spring and Fall internships are 16 hours a week for the entire semester. Summer internships are 32 hours a week. The length of the Internship and the number of hours awarded for the work is made in accordance with the university policies. As we consider resumes, we attach the same standards that we use when hiring staff.

To apply, students should submit a resume and a cover letter , stating the department in which they want to intern. Internship positions are usually available in News Reporting, Sports, Photography, Promotion, Graphic Arts, Sales & Marketing, Internet and Broadcast Engineering. Information is also required from the student’s faculty advisor stating the length of the internship and that they will receive credit before any internship is made final.

Once the information is received from the student, it is forwarded to the appropriate department head. They will then decide if they need or want to set up an interview for internship. When an intern comes on board, the student’s name, school information, liability waiver, and EEO1 form must be signed by the intern, and are kept in the Public File.

WISH-TV periodically sends internship information to local colleges, universities, and trade schools to be placed on their bulletin boards with information about the availability of internships in various departments.

For consideration, please submit a resume and a cover letter to:

WISH-TV Internship Program

1950 N. Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Email: careers@wishtv.com

DEADLINES: