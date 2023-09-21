Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
myIPS
Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson delivers 2023 State of the District speech
myIPS school board meeting from August 2023
myIPS school board meeting from July 2023
myIPS school board meeting from June 2023
myIPS school board meeting from May 2023
myIPS school board meeting from April 2023
myIPS school board meeting from December 2022
myIPS school board meeting from November 2022
myIPS school board meeting from October 2022
myIPS school board meeting from September 2022

2020 STATE OF THE DISTRICT

myIPS on MyINDY-TV 23 lessons

JUNE 4, 2020

JUNE 1, 2020

MAY 29, 2020

MAY 28, 2020

MAY 27, 2020

MAY 26, 2020

MAY 22, 2020

MAY 21, 2020

MAY 20, 2020

MAY 19, 2020

MAY 18, 2020

MAY 14, 2020

MAY 13, 2020

MAY 12, 2020

MAY 11, 2020

MAY 8, 2020

MAY 7, 2020

MAY 6, 2020

MAY 5, 2020

MAY 4, 2020

APRIL 31, 2020

APRIL 30, 2020

APRIL 29, 2020

APRIL 28, 2020

APRIL 27, 2020 – PART ONE

APRIL 27, 2020 – PART TWO

Trending Stories