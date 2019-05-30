Contact Us

WISH-TV Channel 8

WISH-TV Channel 8

1950 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202

Email: newsdesk@wishtv.com

Main Phone: 317-923-8888

Mailbag: 317-923-8888

News Hotline: 317-248-NEWS (6397)

TV Sales: 317-704-8715

WISHTV.com Sales: 317-956-8591

Fax – News: 317-931-2242

Fax – Sales: 317-926-1144

Twitter: @wish_tv

Facebook: facebook.com/wishtv

Interested in being a guest on Indy Style? Email indystyle@wishtv.com

Closed Captioning Problems

Please note that the below phone, fax, and email addresses are for issues with closed captioning only! Individuals with disabilities may contact the captioning hotline or speak with our station representative for assistance with the public inspection file.

WISH-TV

Phone: 317-874-0374

Fax: 317-874-0377

E-mail: caption@wishtv.com

WIIH-CA

Phone: 317-874-0375

Fax: 317-874-0378

E-mail: caption@wiihtv.com

For individual contacts at the station, go to our “Meet the Team” page by clicking here.



ADVERTISING: If you are interested in advertising on WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23, or WISHTV.com, click here.

OVER THE AIR PROBLEMS: If you are having reception problems, please file a trouble report here

TOURS: Station Tours are available for schools and community organizations. They are structured to showcase the technical side of television as well as on-air broadcasting. For more information and to book a tour, click here.

For general inquires or comments, please use the form below.