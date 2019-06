If you are having difficulties receiving WISH-TV Channel 8 or WNDY-TV Channel 23, please fill out the form below.

This problem may be the result of a change in the location of our transmitter due to an FCC-authorized “Channel Share” agreement between WISH-TV and WNDY-TV. Please download the document below before continuing to fill out the Reception Trouble form. It may address your question.

READ: More info on our transmitter location change