2023 HBCU Football Games on WNDY
- August 28: Season Preview 12pm
- September 2: Mississippi Valley vs Central State
- September 9: Arkansas @Pine Bluff vs Tennessee State
- September 16: West Florida at Florida A&M
- September 23: Texas Southern vs Grambling State
- September 30: Tuskegee vs Alabama A&M
- October 7: Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama State
- October 14: Texas Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
- October 21: Alcorn State vs Arkansas @Pine Bluff
- October 28: Bethune-Cookman vs Grambling State
- November 4: Arkansas @Pine Bluff vs Prairie View A&M
- November 11: CIAA Championship Game
- November 18: Arkansas @Pine Bluff vs Texas Southern