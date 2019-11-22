WISH Patrol, Subway team up to pay it forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All across central Indiana, there are countless people who do tough work, the kind that rarely gets appreciated.

From working weekends, and even holidays, these unsung heroes do it because they care. Some even say its a calling.

In early November, the WISH Patrol teamed up with Subway to say thank you to first responders, doctors, nurses, caregivers, and volunteers. Subway generously donated 200 gift cards worth $25.

The first stop was the victims assistance unit at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“They take victims to and from the hospitals to their appointments with the detectives, they also will take over and help with childcare,” explained IMPD officer Michael Hewitt. “Pretty much anything that’s needed at a crime scene, they are there to do. They are our unsung heroes within this department.”

In addition to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the WISH Patrol also surprised:

Indianapolis Fire Department Station #20

Indianapolis Fire Department Station #27

The Wheeler Men’s Mission

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health

Marion County Dispatch Center

Is there someone you think is deserving of a WISH Patrol surprise? Nominate them! You can also submit a nomination by sending an email to wishpatrol@wishtv.com or by calling the WISH Patrol Hotline at 317-956-8528.