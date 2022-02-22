Golden Apple

Superhero teacher gets creative to help students thrive in various subjects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to honor some of central Indiana’s most outstanding teachers with our Golden Apple Award.

The prize comes with a check for $500, a trophy and a big surprise. February’s winner is a specialized teacher in Indianapolis, who helps elementary students that are struggling with certain subjects at school.

Jodavid Blastic is widely known at Trinity Christian School as “Super Mr. B” and his ability to help students thrive, truly is a superpower.

Mr. Jodavid Blastic aka Super Mr. B

“He made it fun because he dressed like a superhero and everything,” said 9-year old Josiah Wheeler, who is a student at the school.

Along with Blastic’s video-making skills, his favorite superpower is getting kids excited about education.

“He makes me feel excited – ready to learn and happy,” said 10-year-old Kiersten Powell.

“Teaches me how to take care of my learning and also have fun at the same time,” said 10-year-old Gacari Cason.

“I know he’s really fun and he makes education way more interesting,” said 9-year-old Sydney Garcia.

Blastic uses games, such as jeopardy, to teach. He also allows students to be the superstars of subjects.

“Really excited,” said 11-year-old Leonardo Hernandez. “Because we play games together to help us learn stuff.”

Blastic has a special role at the school. He’s called an interventionist. He is grant-funded from Indianapolis Public Schools to help bridge the gap some elementary students have in language arts or math.

“He really just goes above and beyond,” said fellow teacher, Amy Sherman.

Sherman teaches 4th and 5th grade. Many of her students go to Blastic for help.

“He does it in such a professional way. His knowledge about how to get kids from point A to point B is amazing. I mean, he is a knowledgeable guy. He knows what he is doing. He knows how to get these kids where they need to be. He is very creative and knows how to get them interested,” said Sherman.

“The students love him,” said Principal Darnell Benson.

Super Mr. B teaching class

Benson said students never want to leave Blastic’s class and some kids even spend recess there.

“They look so forward to seeing his bright smile. And getting those greetings from him and getting the love he exudes throughout the building,” said Benson.

A dad himself, Blastic somehow finds time for every student. He uses technology to teach handwriting and creates music to help with math skills. Blastic even started a YouTube channel to better involve his students and their parents.

“Which helps the students to learn more and the parents so appreciate it. And I get joy when I watch those videos,” said Benson.

That’s why a parent reached out to News 8 saying Blastic is Golden Apple-worthy. Everyone at Trinity Christian School agrees.

“I was so happy to hear he won it, because he totally deserves it,” said Sherman.

That is why News 8’s Hanna Mordoh went to surprise him. Blastic was shocked to see students, staff and TV cameras during the surprise. He was beyond humbled and emotional as he received the trophy and a $500 check from the Golden Apple Award sponsor partner Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender.

Blastic receives Golden Apple Award

“I am overwhelmed really,” said Blastic. “I just love being with the kids and it is easy to do. I really just appreciate that they like me so much and get so much from my class.”

Blastic said he hopes he can continue to inspire students to be their best selves.

“Just to be the best they can. Question everything that comes into their life. Make sure that they are living the lives they feel they should be living. And to go on to be as great as possible. That they can do whatever they want to do, they really can,” said Blastic.

Blastic receives Golden Apple Award

The students can even be a superhero, like Super Mr. B, simply by being themselves.

“I love the kids, that is really what brings all of it. I just really really love these kids, from the bottom of my heart,” said Blastic.

To watch other Golden Apple Award recipients, click this link.

To nominate a deserving teacher for next month’s Golden Apple Award, submit a detailed nomination here.