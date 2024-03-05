70th Anniversary

Our History

WISH-TV 70th Anniversary Overview and Summary

WISH-TV 70th Anniversary and the News 8 brand deliver the latest breaking news information and alert you and your family to issues impacting your life. WISH-TV’s I-Team 8 investigations are uncovering who’s doing wrong and getting laws changed to help better protect your family. Whether the skies are blue, or storm clouds are near, you can trust the accuracy and reliability of WISH-TV’s Storm Track 8, whose meteorologists are tracking weather data and delivering you a more accurate and up-to-the-minute forecast so you can make the right decisions for your family. WISH-TV is a proud affiliate of The CW network.

Share your photos!

Local News Loading Data… view all Indiana News Loading Data… view all Celebrating Loading Data… view all

Load More

No more news to display.