Cyber Monday toy shopping essentials

Get the BEST online toy teals with Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy!

Chris shows us some of the hottest toys that parents and gift givers will be clicking for as they make holiday purchasing decisions!

MORE ABOUT CHRIS BYRNE

As an independent toy analyst, researcher and consultant, Chris brings more than 30 years of industry experience in the toy industry to his role. He is an acknowledged expert on toys and play in the culture and brings his extensive knowledge of toys, education and child development to his work. Chris is widely published on the topic of toys and family life and his work has appeared in a variety of trade magazines, journals and websites. He is also featured in the Netflix series, The Toys That Made Us as a toy historian. His book on the most popular toys from the 1950s to the 1980s, Toy Time gives the background on some of the all-time classic toys. Chris is extensively quoted in the media and appears regularly on local and national television commenting on toys and demonstrating new products. His media appearances reached more than 200 million consumers in 2018 in just a three-month period. He appears regularly on “Live! With Kelly & Ryan,” and has been seen on “Marie” with Marie Osmond, “Oprah, “Soap Talk,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The CBS Evening News,” “ABC Nightly News,” “Fox & Friends,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Day New York,” CNBC, CNNfn, MSNBC, ABC, “The Motley Fool,” National Public Radio, Bloomberg Television and Radio, and on countless other national and local market business and consumer programs around the country and internationally.

LIST OF TOYS ON SET:

CRAYOLA GLITTER DOTS: With Crayola Glitter Dots, kids can create with glitter in a whole new way, without all the mess! Just squish each dot to create glitter-infused outputs. Each dot contains a special coating so the glitter stays in the dot and not on your hands! Glitter dots are easy to use and versatile for any type of craft or project – they can be used on a variety of surfaces including paper, wood, craft foam, felt and more.

GRAVITRAX – GraviTrax (a 2019 TOTY finalist) is an interactive track system that provides endless activities and challenges for any STEM enthusiast. The main objective: design and build marble racetracks and experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics to propel your ball to the finish line. New accessories for 2019 include The Trampoline, The Scoop and The Lifter.

L.O.L. AMAZING SURPRISE – L.O.L. Amazing Surprise is the ultimate unboxing experience, where fans can unbox 14 exclusive dolls, including 2 L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion dolls. In a fabulous downtown cityscape, follow the numbered maze of boxes to unbox so many surprises, including dolls, pets, fashions, and accessories. Help the uptown and downtown families get together, so they can make it to the Grand opening of their pop-up shops! L.O.L. Surprise amazing surprise includes 2 fashion store playsets that connect together. Put the puzzle of boxes back together to recreate the fierce cityscape. Includes 2 exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion dolls, 3 exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, 3 exclusive boys, 4 exclusive pets, and 2 exclusive Lilo, as well as all their fashions and accessories.

LEAPBUILDERS® ABC SMART HOUSE™ – Welcome home to the LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™! Build, create and learn with this interactive 61-piece house-themed block set. Kids can build using the easy-to-hold building blocks and double-sided learning blocks that feature letters. Insert the 20 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star™ and it will respond with educational songs and encouraging phrases about the alphabet that enhance building play with learning content. Build on the Smart Star cube to trigger sounds and encourage play. Press the question button on the Smart Star to hear requests to find specific blocks in the set. The music button plays three learning songs and three melodies. Use the learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive Smart Star to unlock additional content responses. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids.

MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020 – Join the party! Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the ultimate party and family game for the upcoming holiday season, available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, with up to four players if you want to play on the couch, or 8 players online. Players can enjoy a brand-new way to play Mario & Sonic with 10 nostalgic 2D events including: 10m High Dive, Long Jump, Volleyball, Trap Shooting, and Marathon, that bring Mario, Sonic and friends to their classic roots. Compete in all-new Olympic sports – skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate – and a variety of events including archery, gymnastics, judo, boxing, marathon, football, equestrian, track and field, and many more. Choose from a star-studded cast of colorful characters from your favorite games, including Mario, Luigi, Sonic, Tails, Yoshi, Amy Rose, Waluigi, Dr. Eggman, and many more!

THE MONOPOLY VOICE BANKING GAME – The MONOPOLY VOICE BANKING game features lights and sounds and comes with an interactive MR. MONOPOLY banking unit. The iconic MONOPOLY top hat is voice-activated and the personality of MR. MONOPOLY handles all of the game’s transactions. He keeps tabs on players’ money and Properties so there’s no cash or cards to think about. Talk to MR. MONOPOLY and he responds. Press your token’s button and say, “Buy St. James Place” And MR. MONOPOLY will track the transaction, keeping the game moving. To win the MONOPOLY VOICE BAKING game, travel around the board aiming to be the person with the most money and highest property value! Game includes, Top Hat banking unit, game board, 4 tokens, 22 title deed cards, 1 “Get Out of Jail Free Card,” 4 reference cards, 16 houses, 16 hotels, 2 die, and game guide. Requires three “AA” batteries. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

LITTLE TIKES TASTY JR. BAKE ‘N SHARE KITCHEN – Bring home all the amazing fun of Tasty recipe videos with the Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake ‘n Share Kitchen. Kitchen play-set has 2 grow-with-me modes: starts wide for younger kids and adjusts to a higher counter top for preschoolers. Features a built-in smart phone holder so kids can snap & share their creations. There are 40+ pieces of play food and accessories included, and three exclusive pretend play recipes based on your favorite Tasty videos! Made in USA with US & imported components.

KONAMI’S TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES AT-HOME ARCADE – The Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At-Home Arcade includes both Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1989), Turtles in Time (1991) and Arcade1Up’s first 4-player game. Features original artwork on the machine and includes a custom riser. Real-feel joysticks and control buttons setup. Includes a full-color 17” LCD display and dual speakers, a clear protective control deck cover and has a variable volume switch.

For more information viewers can visit www.thetoyguy.com.