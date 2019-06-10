Five-minute yoga routine while you’re in the office 

Our bodies can become tense and stiff throughout the day, whether it’s from the stresses of the work day or from sitting in front of a computer screen.

Firefighter Tim says let’s “take five” and reboot our mind and body with a five-minute office yoga routine that you can do right from your office chair.

He says taking a short break and letting your body and mind stretch out and relax during your work day may help your overall well-being and health, and some studies have shown this could help you be more productive.

The routine:

Start by kicking off your shoes, and if you are able, sit with your feet on the ground and your hands on your knees. Close your eyes take several deep breaths, clear your mind, and let your body fully relax from your head to your toes. Next begin to move your head side to side, progressing into making circles clockwise, then counter clockwise. Next place your arms at your sides and roll your shoulders. Next place your hand behind your back, stretching your shoulder. Make sure to open your chest to the ceiling and draw your belly in, and take several breaths. Switch sides and repeat. Next clasp your hands behind your back, raise them to the ceiling and lean forward. Follow this with placing both hands on the right side of your chair and stretch your spine. Then switch sides.

Next, reach to the ceiling, open your chest, hold for a few breaths, pull your hands down and repeat this a few times. Next place your right ankle on your left knee, roll your ankle and then lean over your right leg that is resting on your left leg and feel the stretch throughout. Do this twice and then switch sides and repeat. Next stand behind your chair, place both hands on the back of the chair, lean forward and stretch your back through your posterior chain (back and backs of legs). Remember to breath and keep your mind free. Finally, stand next to your chair, reach both hands to the ceiling and stretch all the way through your body. Now it’s time to get back to work relaxed, refreshed and ready.

