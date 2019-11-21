Fonseca Theatre Company presents traditional Christmas variety show with a twist

It’s a nod to the time-honored tradition of Christmas variety shows… with a twist!

Actors Phebe Taylor and Jean Arnold tell us about “A Very Bryan Chrystmas 13: How the Grinch Culturally Appropriated Christmas.”

Nov. 29 – Dec. 22

Fonseca Theatre Company

Basile Building

ABOUT THE PLAY

We’ve got tap, jazz, and holiday classics mixed with some hilariously festive skits that will fill you with holiday cheer as we explore what the holidays mean across different cultures! Featured stories span the full range from snarky to heartfelt, with just a light dash of politics to spark that dinner table debate no holiday is complete without.

As a huge fan of variety shows and holiday music, Bryan personally curated and contributed to the material, produced and directed 12 episodes of this annual event. This episode of Bryan’s Christmas tradition features some fantastic scripts by Mark Harvey Levine, John Gallo, Kenyon Brown, Cassandra Rose, and Eric Pfeffinger, music direction by Tim Brickley, choreography by Mariel Greenlee, and incredible performances by Paul Hansen, Dorian Wilson, Phebe Taylor, Jean Arnold, and Jon Stombaugh.

THE DIRECTOR

Bryan Fonseca has worked in Indianapolis for 40 years. He has directed for the MFA Playwrights Workshop at the Kennedy Center, The Human Race Theatre in Dayton, Ohio, Indiana University, Ball State University and the Civic Theatre of Indianapolis. Over the years, he transferred six shows to Chicago and his production of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was invited to travel to a festival in Dundalk, Ireland. Bryan has received an Achievement and Service award from the Indiana Theatre Association, two Artist Fellowship awards from the Indiana State Arts Commission and two Creative Renewal Fellowships from the Arts Council of Indianapolis/Lilly Endowment. He taught at IUPUI and was invited by IU Bloomington to lecture in Germany on Contemporary Theater in America.

THE PLAYWRIGHTS

Kenyon Brown (Indianapolis, IN) – Mistletopriation

John P. Gallo (Indianapolis, IN) – Santa Claus is Coming

Mark Harvey Levine (Indianapolis, IN) – Oye Vey Maria and Last Minute Shoppers

Eric Pfeffinger (Toledo, OH) – In the Same Country

Cassandra Rose (Chicago, IL) – Washington in Winter

TICKETS

Tickets for A Very Bryan Chrystmas 13 are on sale now. Tickets are $25 for regular admission, $20 for 21 and under, and $15 for Near West residents. Performances are held Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Our 6-ticket Flex Passes are available for $120. Tickets for A Very Bryan Chrystmas 13 and Flex Passes can be purchased by visiting https://fonsecatheatre.org/buy-tickets/ or by contacting our Associate Producing Director Jordan Flores Schwartz by email at jschwartz@fonsecatheatre.org or by phone at 678-939-2974.

ABOUT THE FONSECA THEATRE COMPANY

The Fonseca Theatre Company (FTC) exists to give voice to and celebrate the minority communities of Indianapolis through the prism of purposeful theater and civic engagement. The goal is to bring about social justice through programs which educate, illuminate, and ignite conversations on equity, diversity, and inclusion. We are a company of artists (80% POC*) who will give voice to the disenfranchised in our community. The sharing of culture is essential to our nation’s health, and we will focus on work by and/or about minority artists to bring together the city’s growing minority communities. FTC thinks globally but focuses locally.

