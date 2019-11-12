Gadget gifts for kids

Make the kids happy this Christmas with some toys that’ll keep them busy and entertained!

HyperStrike from ZING

$29.99; www.zing.store

Zing’s new HyperStrike Bow from Zing can launch amazing distances of up to 250 feet. That’s two and a half football fields. Load the soft-tip Zonic Whistle arrow into the patented and safe bungie loops, aim and fire for a safe and secure launch of the bounce back arrow. Available in camouflage and carbon fiber patterns so teams can play against each other. Age: 14+. Available at Target.

Zax from ZING

$9.99; www.zing.store

The ax throwing craze hits the toy aisle with Zax, bringing all the fun of ax throwing safely home. Soft foam Zax sticks to any flat surface (like walls or glass) thanks to its uniquely designed suction cups. For indoor and outdoor fun. Each package contains one 12” tall soft foam Zax. Age: 4+. Available at Target.

Knuckle-Headz Head Poppin Racers

$12.99/$24.99; www.sdtoyz.com

Fueled by a powerful pull-back motor, Knuckle-Headz simulates medieval jousting with a few modern twists. Six exciting new collectible characters face off in a battle to see which can keep its head. Define the battlefield, aim your vehicle at your opponents, pull back for maximum momentum, and let them zoom toward each other. Direct hits result in the loser’s head popping off about 12 inches. Reset your spring-loaded characters head and face off again. Six characters are available in single and double packs. Sold exclusively at Target.

Bachmann HO Norman Rockwell Christmas Train Set

$299; www.bachmanntrains.com

This HO scale train set from iconic Bachmann Trains provides a festive tribute to America’s beloved artist. The Norman Rockwell Christmas train set displays four classic Rockwell holiday illustrations. From Santa fulfilling a child’s wish to a father and son bringing home the tree, each heart-warming scene is charmingly detailed. This ready-to-run train set includes a steam locomotive with operating headlight and coal tender, quad hopper, box car and bobber caboose. The track measures 47” x 38” oval and includes a power pack and speed controller.

Harry Potter Hedwig Interactive Creature

$19.99; www.jakks.com

Harry Potter fans can now play with their own interactive Hedwig. There are 12 unique owl sounds that Hedwig can make. Hedwig also responds to sounds by turning her head. 4+ years; 2 AAA batteries required.

Slap Ninja

$19.99; www.jakks.com

Test your reflexes. Who is faster: the Student or the Ninja Master? Choose to be the Ninja Master protecting his coin by using his huge karate chop slap against the student or be the student trying to tap the coin before getting slapped. Defeat your opponent three times and they get zapped. 14+ years; 3 AAA batteries not included.

Lil Tracker Classic Kids GPS Watch

$70; www.liltracker.com

Designed to be fun and colorful so kids are proud to wear it. The GPS tracking watch syncs with your smartphone, directly to free iOS and Android apps. From that point forward, with impressive accuracy, you can locate where your child is on our “in-app” map and then, if you choose, call or text them exactly like a cell phone.

