How to choose the right fall hat for your head

It is no secret that hats are back in style in a big way this fall, but how do you know which hat is the right style for you? How do you fit thick or curly hair into a hat? What if you have a smaller head that standard hats do not fit? Where on earth do I find cute hats?

These are all very relevant questions, and as a hat lady herself, Image Consultant Brandie Price is sharing a little insight! Here are a few good rules of thumb to start you on your journey to Fall Hat Bliss:

Hat Styles

There are 2 basic hat styles. The floppy hat, and the stiff brimmed hat. Choosing the right style of hat for your face might seem overwhelming, but can really be a fun experience. All you need is a little basic knowledge of your facial features. To determine if a floppy or stiff brimmed hat will suit you better, we will look at the overall structure of your facial features. Think about your chin, your cheekbones, your jawline, your eye shape and your nose.

If you feel you have soft, more rounded features, try a stiff brimmed hat.

If you feel you have more angular, structured features, try a floppy hat.

Hat Color

2 ways to choose a hat color

Number 1- When you are just getting started wearing hats, it is perfectly fine to choose a color that will complement the wardrobe that you will be wearing with the hat. If you tend to wear mostly black, try a charcoal gray hat. If you wear mostly neutrals, try an oatmeal or blush shade.

Number 2- My typical suggestion for clients when picking a hat is to base your color choice off of your eyes. I work with clients that are usually on camera in some capacity, so it is important for the eyes to pop. Think of complementary colors. Below are gorgeous examples of hat and eye color combinations. The intensity of color saturation will make more of a statement.

Hazel eyes- rust or blush

Blue eyes- rust or deep charcoal

Green eyes- burgundy or black

Brown eyes- slate blue or light tan

Amber eyes- deep plum or navy

Violet eyes- mustard yellow or olive green

Hat Sizing

Typical hat sizing starts at 53cm and ends at 59cm with 2cm increments, though many companies are now making more of a variety. If you have thick or curly hair, or even those of us who wear extensions, try sizing up one hat size to allow for a little more room. Most hats will have a small ribbon on the inside to help you get a better fit. If you still find that standard hat sizes are too large, or your hat does not have an internal sizing ribbon-try a little hat tape to help create a more custom fit.

When talking brim size there are a few key points determined by your hairstyle. You want to make sure that your hair is not styled in a way that goes beyond the edge of brim. If you have fuller or curlier hair you can either pin the sides up and back a little, or choose a hat with a larger brim. If you have a shorter hair style like a bob, try a smaller brimmed hat or a curl up brim. So chic!