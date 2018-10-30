How to use food to fight off the cold and flu Video

Feeling sick? Get healthy and prevent that sickness the NATURAL way with Chef Audrey of Ezra's Enlightened Cafe!

How to use food to fight off the cold... Audrey says:

We’re in the beginning of cold and flu season, are you ready for it? At our house the medicine cabinet includes garlic and honey and turmeric and herbal tinctures. We use natural foods and herbs to help us prevent and treat colds and flu. And it really works well!

Today I’m sharing two of our favorite recipes ~ both of which include fresh ginger, which can kill viruses that cause the flu. But the only way natural foods and herbs work is if you eat them! So let’s get going and make some food, shall we?

Would you like to take a class with me? Check out our class lineup and more about Ezra’s Café. Sign up for our newsletter for your free recipe e-book and to be in the know with classes, events and new menu items at Ezra’s.



Want to follow me (Chef Audrey) to see what I’m up to at our farm and behind the scenes at the café? Find me at @GaiaChef or www.gaiachef.com to get your free recipe e-book.

How to use food to fight off the cold... Chef Audrey’s Family Feel Good Pancakes

Feeling good is the name of the game with this breakfast. It feels decadent and special but is fairly quick and easy to prepare. I’ve created this recipe with the immune system in mind. We’ve added potent anti-oxidants and herbs like ginger and elderberry to help the body stay strong. A strong body has less chance of getting the cold or flu.

Yields 4-5 servings

Pancake Mix

• 1 cup ground oats

• ½ cup garbanzo bean flour

• 2 tablespoons ground flax

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon turmeric

• ½ teaspoon psyllium husk

• Pinch of salt

• 2 peeled fresh bananas

• 4-5 tablespoons of filtered water

• ½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Blueberry Strong Body Syrup

• 1 cup frozen blueberries

• ¼ cup hot water

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup

• Tablespoon elderberry syrup or 3 droppers full of elderberry tincture

• ½ teaspoon grated ginger

• ½ teaspoon vanilla

• Pinch of cinnamon

• Pinch of sea salt

Cinnamon Apples

• 4 apples, cored and cubed

• ½ tablespoon cinnamon

• 1 tablespoon coconut oil

• ¼ teaspoon sea salt

Making your Pancakes:

1. To make your mix, add your dry ingredients into your food processor and quickly pulse to mix.

2. Add in your bananas and 4 tablespoons of water and process until combined. You want a mix that is thick but not a dough – that will slowly pour. If you feel you need it, add the other tablespoon of water. The amount of water depends on the size and moisture content of your bananas; which will fluctuate each time.

3. Add a small amount of coconut oil to your frying pan or griddle on medium to high heat.

4. Add two tablespoons for each pancake and gently press with your spoon to make it into a flat pancake shape. Top with a few blueberries and gently press down so they merge with the pancake batter.

5. Allow to cook for about 2 minutes then gently lift and check. If it’s browning, it’s time to flip! Allow your second side to cook until brown and your center is no longer mushy. These pancakes will have a firm oatmeal feel to them, so will be a bit more dense and soft than a standard wheat based pancake.

Making your sauce:

1. To make your sauce, add your blueberries to a small metal bowl with your hot water and mix. Allow to sit for about a minute.

2. Add your blueberries with water into the blender.

3. Add the maple syrup, cinnamon, sea salt and vanilla and blend well until smooth

4. Enjoy topped on your healthy pancakes! Store in fridge for 3-5 days. Best used fresh.

Making your cinnamon apples:

1. To make your cinnamon apples, add all ingredients into a medium metal bowl.

2. Mix the apples, cinnamon, coconut oil and sea salt with your hands until apples are completely and evenly coated

3. With griddle or saute pan on medium heat, cook your apples until soft and just starting to brown. Do not burn the apples.

4. They will be served on top of our pancakes. Enjoy and cheers to your health.

“Bye Virus” Ginger Ale

Makes 1 serving

This is a version of a fresh ginger ale that will help kick a virus out or prevent one from getting in. Canned ginger ale usually has artificial sweeteners and chemicals ~ not what you want when you need to feel better. And wow, does this one taste amazing.

Ingredients

• 2 Teaspoons Raw local honey

• ¼ to 1 teaspoon Fresh ginger juice (start with less and go up from there)

• 1 cup carbonated spring water

• 1 cup Ice

• 1 teaspoon elderberry syrup (locally made if possible – this ingredient is optional)

Directions:

1. Add your honey, ginger juice elderberry syrup and stir until combined. Now add your sparkling water and stir again. Add your ice and enjoy as you feel the ginger doing it’s work.

2. If you prefer a warm drink, skip the sparkling water and ice and replace with hot water to enjoy a sweet ginger elderberry hot tea.

3. Drink daily when you are exposed to cold and flu to help prevent sickness and/or lessen severity and length of sickness.

To learn more, visit www.ezrasenlightenedcafe.com.