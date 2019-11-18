Keto cheesecake with gluten-free crust for your holiday table

Thanksgiving is nearly here, and Jennifer Wiese, CEO/Founder of BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery/Food Supplies, has a few recipes created with her BeeFree product that are perfect for the occasion.

Wiese is a local (going national) gluten-free food/bakery supplier. She made a keto cheesecake using BeeFree Warrior Mix as the crust and put together a trail mix, perfect for parties, family gatherings or gifts.

Background: BeeFree is a woman-owned bakery business specializing in gluten-free and clean label snacks.

What grew from a mother’s love for creating tasty, gluten-free food for her son with autism has exploded into a business with national presence, selling packaged snacks like Warrior Mix in 4,000 stores across the country.

Their main focus is on creating delicious, clean label snacks for everyone to enjoy. Their line has five flavors, each one named after a family member.

BeeFree’s mission is to liberate the world from junk food. BeeFree inspires hope and change for a better world by providing meaningful jobs for young adults on the autism spectrum. Warrior Mix is a delicious, ready-to-eat, convenient snack that is most often eaten straight from the bag, but is also tasty paired with yogurt or your favorite milk and makes a divine pie crust.

Find out more about the brand on BeFreeGF.com and their social media:

Facebook – BeeFreeGlutenFree and Instagram – BeeFreegf

Keto Cheesecake w/ BeeFree crust

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Settling time: 8 hours

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup ground Warrior Mix

1 cup almond flour

1/4 cup Confectioners Swerve

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 stick butter (melted)

For the Filling:

6 packages, 8 ounce full fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 cups Confectioners Swerve

5 large eggs, room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 325F. Adjust the rack to the middle of the oven. Combine the crust dry ingredients in a food processor. Add in the butter. Pour the crust mixture into 9 inch x 3.5 inch springform pan and press halfway up the sides using your fingers. Use a flat bottomed cup to press the mixture into the bottom. Refrigerate the crust for 20 minutes.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the room temperature cream cheese with a mixer until light and fluffy. If you use a stand mixer, use the paddle attachment.

3. Add in the sweetener a little at a time (about 1/3) and beat with a mixer

4. Add in the room temperature eggs one at a time and beat until well incorporated

5. Add in the vanilla and room temperature sour cream and beat until just incorporated.

6. Pour the cheesecake mixture into the crust and even out the top. Bake in a preheated oven. Check after 50 minutes. The top should no longer be glossy and the center should still be jiggly.

7. Turn off the oven and crack the door. Let the cheesecake sit in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove the cheesecake from the oven, run a sharp knife between the cheesecake and the pan (this is to ensure the pan doesn’t stick). Do not remove the springform. Let it sit on the counter for 1 hour.

8. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.

9. Remove the springform pan sides, decorate the top, and serve. Makes 12 slices.

*Make sure that ingredients are room temperature, anything refrigerated should be left out for at least 2 hours, 4 is best (eggs, sour cream, cream cheese).

BeeFree Festive Trail Mix

Adult version –

favorite Warrior Mix flavor

roasted almonds

pecans

pepitas

dried cherries

crystalized ginger

salt

pepper

For the kiddos –

favorite flavor Warrior Mix

pepitas

dried cherries

M&M’s

chocolate chips

Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl, and to add a festive touch put the mix in mason jars and tie it with a ribbon.

Share with teachers, neighbors, friends and family and don’t forget to save a jar for your pantry!