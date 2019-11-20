If you’re looking for something to eat besides leftover turkey sandwiches, Chef Michelle Dudash has the antidote for you! These Leftover Turkey Recipes put spring back into the step of your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Leftover Turkey Soup Recipe with Vegetables

Michelle makes this Leftover Turkey Soup Recipe every year, even when she is a house guest. It’s a comforting soup that uses up a lot of your Thanksgiving leftovers.

To make the Leftover Turkey Broth:

Make Michelle’s Leftover Turkey Broth recipe.

(If you already threw away the turkey carcass, skip this step and simply use chicken broth in the below recipe. In a separate pot:

Optional first step: lightly sauté diced onion, carrots, and/or celery.

Then add:

• Leftover cooked, chopped turkey meat

• Leftover mashed potatoes to thicken the broth

• Leftover gravy to flavor and thicken the broth

• Chicken broth if you need additional liquid

• Frozen peas and/or carrots (optional)

Leftover Turkey Tacos

Turn your leftover turkey into something totally new, with this Turkey Taco Recipe!

Ingredients:

1 pound leftover turkey, shredded or chopped (about 4 cups)

1 package Dash Dinners Chicken Taco Spice Kit*

1 (10-14 ounce) can diced or crushed tomatoes

1/3 cup water

Heat the turkey, Spice Kit, tomatoes, and water in a pot on medium heat and simmer until flavors blend, about 10-15 minutes. Reduce heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer.

Serve with tortillas, avocados, cheese, and scallions.

*Dash Dinners are available through Market Wagon, at the Carmel Winter Market, and launching soon at DashDinners.com.

To learn more, visit dishwithdudash.com/.