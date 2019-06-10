Metro Diner offering Father's Day specials all weekend Video

Steak & Eggs, Giant Pancakes, a HUGE burger... and more! You'll get that and a few extras when you dine at Metro Diner.

This Father's Day, treat dad right with a meal that won't leave him hungry. Greg Coval, Managing Partner, Metro Diner, shares more about the weekend specials!

• In honor of Father's Day, Metro Diner will be offering specials to celebrate dad all weekend long!

• Dad can indulge in our Steak & Eggs Breakfast special for $14.99 on Saturday and Sunday, $2.99 beers all day on Father's Day from open to close and a $5 bounce back dinner certificate will be given to all dads who dine at the diner during Father's Day Weekend: Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16!

• Now when you dine with us, you can enjoy our diner classics with $2.99 Mimosas and Bloody Marys each and every day!

• Metro Diner is known for their warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and indulgent comfort food at a great value served all-day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

• Metro Diner can help you plan your next family gathering, such as Father's Day, holiday party or client meeting with our array of breakfast, lunch and dinner options on our new catering menu!

• From classics like Shrimp & Grits, Biscuits & Gravy, signature Fried Chicken, to breakfast and lunch sandwich platters, salads, sides and hot and cold beverage options - Metro Diner can customize a menu to fit all of your catering needs.

The Holy Davoli Burger

4 slices Thick, hearty white bread

4 slices American Cheese

6 slices Bacon

2 slices Tomato

1 each 8 oz. Burger Patty

As Needed Salt & Pepper

As Needed Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, pickles (mixed together)

As Needed French Fries, dill pickle spear and lots of napkins.

1. Build two grilled cheese sandwiches using the bacon, tomato, cheese and bread.

2. Season and grill a burger to your desired degree of doneness.

3. Mix mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and chopped pickles.

4. Place burger on top of one grilled cheese sandwich.

5. Top with pickle slaw mixture.

6. Top with the second grilled cheese sandwich.

7. Place a frill pick in each half of the sandwich and cut diagonally.

8. Serve with French fries and a pickle spear.

By: Metro DinerServing: 10-12 pancakes

Cinnamon Butter Ingredients:

• 1 cup butter

• 2 tsp. cinnamon

• ¼ cup syrup

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter, add 2 tsp. of cinnamon and ¼ cup of pancake syrup. Mix to combine and chill. Best made in advance.



Cinnamon Roll Pancake Filling Ingredients:

• 1 cup butter

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter and stir in 1 cup of brown sugar. Then add 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon depending on how much cinnamon flavor you would like in the filling. Set aside

Icing Ingredients:

• ¾ cup cream cheese

• 1 cup butter

• 3 ½ cups powdered sugar

• Dash of vanilla extract

Directions: Soften 6 oz. of cream cheese. Melt 1 cup of butter and then combine in a mixer. Once smooth add 1 pound of powdered sugar (slowly, or you will get a big cloud of sugar!) and a dash of vanilla extract.

To Serve:Transfer both the filling and icing to squirt bottles. Cut the tips of each bottle to approximately ¼ inch diameter. Prepare your favorite pancake recipe. Pour your desired amount of batter (depending on how large you like your pancakes) onto a hot skillet. Let pancake cook for approximately 1 minute and then, starting at the center, squeeze filling into pancake spiraling from the center to the outer edge. Flip once set.Once you've completed your pancakes, top with one scoop of cinnamon butter. Then add the icing in a zig-zag pattern or any pattern you wish! Add toasted or candied pecans if desired.

About Metro Diner:

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing casual dining concepts. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. With most dishes priced under $15, the eatery offers a great value during their all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Metro Diner's made-from-scratch menu features quality ingredients and signature dishes including Fried Chicken and Waffles, Charleston Shrimp & Grits, and their famous Meatloaf Plate. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, please visit www.metrodiner.com. 'Like' Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

