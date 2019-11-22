Products that give holiday season peace of mind

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is almost upon us. From traveling to hosting, Parenting Experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are with us today to share some great solutions to help you get through the craziness.

Tip 1: The holidays can be a time of waste, make choices that

help the environment.

Product: Holiday Cards

www.paperculture.com

Tip 2: When hosting, find fun ideas to keep everyone entertained,

including the adults!

Product: Wordtini, 3 Things, Unicorns & Urinals, Mistaken Identity

www.playshenanigames.com

Tip 3: Tis’ the season for…germs. Stay healthy while traveling

with a quick airplane solution.

Product: PlaneAire Surface and Air Purifying Mist

www.PlaneAire.com

Tip 4: Be prepared for the inevitable aftermath of dinner

gatherings.

Product: Poo-Pourri holiday bathroom sprays

www.PooPourri.com

15% your purchase of $25 or more with code CAPITALMHOLIDAY

Tip 5: Give a hostess gift that lasts longer than one day.

Product: Garden succulents

To learn more, visit www.lulasgarden.com and for discount codes, visit www.hellocapitalm.com.