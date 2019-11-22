Products that give holiday season peace of mind

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is almost upon us. From traveling to hosting, Parenting Experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are with us today to share some great solutions to help you get through the craziness.
Tip 1: The holidays can be a time of waste, make choices that
help the environment.
Product: Holiday Cards
www.paperculture.com
Tip 2: When hosting, find fun ideas to keep everyone entertained,
including the adults!
Product: Wordtini, 3 Things, Unicorns & Urinals, Mistaken Identity
www.playshenanigames.com
Tip 3: Tis’ the season for…germs. Stay healthy while traveling
with a quick airplane solution.
Product: PlaneAire Surface and Air Purifying Mist
www.PlaneAire.com
Tip 4: Be prepared for the inevitable aftermath of dinner
gatherings.
Product: Poo-Pourri holiday bathroom sprays
www.PooPourri.com
15% your purchase of $25 or more with code CAPITALMHOLIDAY
Tip 5: Give a hostess gift that lasts longer than one day.
Product: Garden succulents
To learn more, visit www.lulasgarden.com and for discount codes, visit www.hellocapitalm.com.