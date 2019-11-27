Wow your guests with a Holiday Cranberry-Chutney Salmon

If you’re hosting guests for the holiday season, dazzle them with unique and easy recipes other than turkey and ham, like a festive Holiday Cranberry-Chutney Salmon that will stand out on the dinner table!

Brian Newlin, Managing Partner, Bonefish Grill, is in our kitchen today to show us how!

To save yourself time when cooking, make your stuffing the night before. Simply transfer into a container and cool overnight then re-heat the stuffing on a parchment lined sheet tray in a 350° oven until hot.

A great tip for preparing your fish, you can double or even triple the recipe to serve this dish family style for your larger holiday gatherings!

If you have guests from out-of-town staying with you, make mornings more memorable by serving up a unique spin on a classic, Crème Brulee French Toast featuring Grand Marnier and orange zest battered, garnished with whipped cream, mint and seasonal berries!

Holiday Salmon

Ingredients:

o 2 each 7 – 8 oz Salmon Fillets, Skin Off

o 1 tsp Sea Salt

o 1/2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

o Olive Oil Spray

o 1 Cup Bacon Pecan Stuffing (Recipe Follows)

o 1/2 Cup Cranberry Glaze (Recipe Follows)

o 2 oz Goat Cheese, Crumbled

Directions:

Fire up the grill to 400°F. Place the Salmon Fillets on a flat tray. Sprinkle both sides of the Salmon with the Salt and Black Pepper. Ensure the Salmon has been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with Olive Oil. Spray the Salmon Fillets as well. Place the Salmon on your grill at the 2 o’clock position and cook 1-2 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to the 10 o’clock position and cook an additional 1-2 minutes. Flip the Salmon over carefully and repeat steps 8 and 9 until the Salmon is cooked to your desired temperature. Spread out the warm Bacon Pecan Stuffing on a serving plate. Lean the cooked Salmon on your stuffing. Pour the Cranberry Glaze over top. Sprinkle the Goat Cheese evenly over the plate. Torch the Goat Cheese until bubbling if desired. Serve with your favorite vegetable.

Bacon Pecan Stuffing

Ingredients:

o 2 slices of Bacon, Cut into 1/4” pieces

o 1 stick Butter, Cubed

o 1/2 Cup Onions, 1/4” Dice

o 1/4 Cup Celery, 1/4” Dice

o 1/4 Cup Pecans, Rough chopped

o 1 TBSP Garlic, Minced

o 1/4 tsp Dried Thyme

o 2 tsp Maple Syrup

o 1 tsp Kosher Salt

o 2 Cups Panko Breadcrumbs

o 1/2 Cup Water

Directions:

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the Bacon Pieces and cook until they are fully rendered, about 4 – 5 minutes. Add the cubed Butter and continue cooking until it has fully melted. Add the Onions, Celery, Pecans, Garlic, Thyme, Maple Syrup and Salt. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a large mixing bowl. Add the Panko Breadcrumbs and mix well. Then add the Water and mix well to incorporate. If using same day, transfer onto a parchment lined sheet tray and keep warm in an oven until ready to serve. If saving for the next day, transfer into a container and cool overnight. Re-heat the stuffing on a parchment lined sheet tray in a 350° oven until hot.

Cranberry Glaze

Ingredients:

o 8 oz package Frozen Cranberries

o 3/4 Cup Water

o 3/4 Cup White Sugar

Directions:

Heat a medium sized saucepan over medium heat. Combine Frozen Cranberries, Water and Sugar in the saucepan. Bring these ingredients to a boil while stirring occasionally. Once boiling, lower heat to a simmer and allow to reduce for 10-15 minutes until the sauce begins to thicken. Keep warm for serving or refrigerate overnight.

Bonefish Grill’s Winter White Cosmo

Ingredients: Volume:

Your Favorite Vodka 2 oz.

Cointreau .25 oz.

Fresh Lime Juice/Simple Syrup Mixture .50 oz.

White Cranberry Juice 1.5 oz.

Cranberries (floating as garnish) 3 to 4 cranberries

Procedure:

Combine ingredients over ice in shaker tin. Shake & strain into chilled martini glass. For a festive touch garnish with 3-4 floating cranberries.

Secrets to Shake it up

 Make your own cranberry vodka infusion, by placing cranberries in your favorite vodka and allow it to infuse for 48- 72 hours.

 For a stronger Cosmo flavor, substitute your favorite Citron flavored vodka.

 For a fun twist and a little bit sweeter flavor use St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur in place of the Cointreau.

 Increase the volume of all ingredients by 10 and serve punch style. Freeze cranberries in a block of ice so not only does it keep the punch chilled but also looks fun and festive for your holiday party!

Crème Brulee French Toast (with Grand Marnier)

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 1 Loaf Baguette Bread

• 4 Ea. Large Egg Yolks

• 2 Ea. Large Eggs, Beaten

• 1 ½ Cups Half and Half

• 1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

• 1 Tbsp. Grand Marnier

• 2 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

• 2/3 Cup Sugar in The Raw

• Whipped Cream for Topping

Preparation

• Cut the baguette at a diagonal into 12 each 1” thick slices that are 4” long.

• Combine the egg yolks, eggs, half and half, vanilla extract and Grand Marnier in a mixing bowl and whip with a wire whisk for 5 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy.

• Place the baguette slices in a rectangular baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the bread slices and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Turn the bread slices over in the dish and let sit in the refrigerator for 30 additional minutes. Drain excess egg mixture from the bread slices.

• Working in four small batches, melt ½ Tbsp. butter in a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Place three slices of baguette in the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Turn slices over and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

• Place baguette slices on a broiler pan. Repeat until all the baguette slices are cooked.

• Evenly sprinkle sugar over each baguette slice.

• Place broiler pan under a hot broiler for 20-30 seconds until sugar is bubbly, but be careful not to scorch or burn the bread.

• Arrange baguette slices on a warm platter and serve with Mascarpone whipped cream.

• TIP- Fresh berries and warm syrup are additional options as well or rich chocolate ganache if you’re feeling truly sinful.

To learn more, visit https://www.bonefishgrill.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/bonefishgrill/.