Annessa’s Roasted Parsnips Recipe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a recipe to add to your holiday fixings this year? Take a look at Annessa Chumbley’s recipe for roasted parsnips.

1 pound parsnips, rinsed, dried, and sliced lengthwise in half

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons 100% pure maple syrup

4 cloves garlic, grated

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

pinch cayenne pepper

Topping:

fresh sage leaves

pomegranate seeds (arils)

1. Preheat oven to 415º F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place sliced parsnips on the baking sheet, and drizzle olive oil over them then toss. If your parsnips on really thick, slice them lengthwise into quarters.

2. In a small bowl, stir together maple syrup, garlic, salt and cayenne. Pour half of the sauce over the parsnips, rubbing each to coat. Place each parsnip sliced-side down on the baking sheet, and roast for 20 minutes. Turn each parsnip over, and roast 10 more minutes.

3. Remove from oven, and drizzle on the rest of the maple garlic sauce. Toss parsnips to coat each. Transfer to a small serving platter, and sprinkle on fresh sage – whole or sliced – and pomegranate seeds. Serve hot!

Pro Tips:

This recipe can be doubled easily for a large dinner party.

If doubling the recipe, feel free to use orange carrots as a beautiful addition.

Top with rosemary, thyme, or chopped parsley instead of sage for a different flavor

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Serving Size: 4 ounces nutrition facts per serving: Calories 152.5, Total Fat 3.9 g, Saturated Fat 0.6 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.6 g, Monounsaturated Fat 2.6 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 132.8 mg, Potassium 428.6 mg, Total Carbohydrate 30.4 g, Dietary Fiber 4.2 g, Sugars 15.6 g, Protein 1.7 g