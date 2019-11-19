Bakery raises $10,000 for slain Fishers K-9 officer

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A fundraiser to honor a fallen Fishers K-9 officer received a warm welcome from the community he served.

In less than three full business days, Taylor’s Bakery was able to sell 1,000 bags of dog treats to support the Fishers Police Department during its time of mourning.

“It was so much support from day one,” said Celina Roldan, Fishers Taylor’s Bakery manager. “We opened the doors and everyone kind of flew in. It’s been amazing.”

This comes just two days before Harlej, the police K-9, is expected to be laid to rest. Taylor’s Bakery customers made sure they could donate $10,000 to honor him.

Harlej was killed during a suspect pursuit early Wednesday morning in Fishers.

Roldan says the overwhelming support shows how much the Fishers community cares.

“They’re fantastic,” Roldan said. “They showed up, they came out and proved themselves. We couldn’t ask for anything better.”

The public has been invited to attend a memorial service for Harlej on Wednesday at Fishers High School, 13000 Promise Road.

Even after the bakery sells the last bag of dog treats, they still want people to donate to help honor the memory of Harlej.

“Go for it,” Roldan said. “The more donations the better.”

If you’d like to give to Taylor’s Bakery, in memory of Officer Harlej, click here.

The memorial service for Harlej will be held in the main gym at Fishers High School. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.