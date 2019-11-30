‘Celebration Crossing’ opens at Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at the Indiana State Museum for the opening day of the “Celebration Crossing” exhibit.

One of the main attractions for kids and adults for several years has been to the Santa Claus Express train.

“The train has been around since 1959 as a part of the L.S. Ayres Store, we got it in 1991 and it’s been a part of the exhibit ever since,” Director of Interpretive Programming David McDaniel said.

McDaniel has been a part of the state museum for the last 30 years and also serves as the voice of the Santa Claus Express. He talked to All In‘s Randall Newsome about why riding the train at Celebration Crossing is so special to him.

“Something about Christmas and the traditions of Christmas and this speaks to it,” McDaniel said.

Families also get the chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their house. At Santa’s Workshop, the kids can engineer the best way to pack Santa’s sleigh with different-sized presents. In Santa’s Front Yard, you can build a snowman, have a “snowball” fight and decorate trees.

“You get to be up close and personal and spend as much time with Santa as you want,” McDaniel said.

One experience unique to Celebration Crossing is the special arrival of Santa on opening day.

“Santa lands by helicopter on the front lawn, which is fantastic,” McDaniel said.

Kids can come and eat breakfast with Santa every Saturday and Sunday and they have an opportunity to take pictures.

You can get all of this with museum general admission. Click here to see exhibit holiday event times, purchase tickets online and save $1 per ticket.

‘Celebration Crossing’ runs until Jan. 5.