Kroger joins CVS, Walgreens in selling CBD lotions, oils

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More and more, CBD is going mainstream.

Kroger said in a statement shared Tuesday with News 8 that the grocer will join other retailers that are selling topical products such as lotions, balms, oils and creams with hemp-derived CBD.

CVS and Walgreens this spring began selling products containing CBD in several states, including Indiana. Vaping shops and other smaller retailers in Indiana also are selling CBD products.

Walmart and Target also are looking at CBD sales, according to news reports. Those stores have been meeting with makers of drinks, gummy bears, topical creams and oils that are infused with CBD.

A Meijer official recently told The Detroit News that the retailer has no plans to sell CBD oil.

Many people say CBD oil has healing properties. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration held its first hearing to assess the safety and efficacy of CBD products.

Indiana law was changed in 2018 to allow the sale of CBD oil containing more than 0.3 percent of THC, which in higher levels creates the high from marijuana.

Also, the federal government made industrial hemp legal in December, leading more retailers to consider selling CBD products.

Statement

From Kroger: