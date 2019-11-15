Man in stolen car critically injured in northeast side crash

Photo of a northeast side crash involving a stolen vehicle on Nov. 15, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a stolen vehicle on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Brookside Parkway South Drive near Sherman Road Drive around 6:45 a.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the man who was critically injured was driving a stolen blue Dodge Neon.

As he was driving over railroad tracks in the area, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a minivan head-on, police said.

The female driver of the van will be OK.