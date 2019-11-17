Person found shot inside vehicle on I-465 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police are investigating a male driver found shot in a vehicle on southbound Interstate 465.

It happened around 8 p.m. on I-465 between I-74 and Brookville Road on the city’s east side.

According to Sgt. John Perrine with ISP, the shots came from a four-door car believed to be red or maroon.

The driver who was shot is stable at an area hospital, Perrine said.

The shooting was not believed to be random, and detectives had not yet determined a motive, Perrine said.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.