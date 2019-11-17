Person found shot inside vehicle on I-465 on east side

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights police tape_281219

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police are investigating a male driver found shot in a vehicle on southbound Interstate 465.

It happened around 8 p.m. on I-465 between I-74 and Brookville Road on the city’s east side.

According to Sgt. John Perrine with ISP, the shots came from a four-door car believed to be red or maroon.

The driver who was shot is stable at an area hospital, Perrine said.

The shooting was not believed to be random, and detectives had not yet determined a motive, Perrine said.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: